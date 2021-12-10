6 suspects ‘ganged up’ to rob victims of bikes at Akron park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police said six suspects are wanted for ganging up on victims in a park to steal their bikes, and detectives need the community to identify them.

The robbery happened at Reservoir Park at 1735 Hillside Terrace around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, according to police.

Police said the victims told officers that the six suspects “ganged up on them and threatened to hurt them multiple times if they tried to get their bikes before taking the bikes and riding away with them.”

The suspects are shown in the video shared by APD.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information about this robbery, call Akron Police Det. J. Anthony at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference case #21-154982.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.