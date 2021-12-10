Akron sexually violent predator sentenced to life in prison

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man pled guilty for rape with a sexually violent predator specification that increased his sentence to life in prison, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

SCPO said Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced 46-year-old James Walters of East Buchtel Avenue on Dec. 8 to life in prison for rape.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 10 years of his sentence, according to SCPO.

Back in April 2019, Walters convinced a then 27-year-old woman to go back to his house, and while the two were there, Walters became aggressive, SCPO said.

SCPO said the woman tried to escape through a bathroom window, but Walters broke into the bathroom, grabbed and rapped her.

The woman ran out of the home and was later taken to Akron General Medical Center where nurses gathered evidence for a sexual assault kit which lead to investigators finding Walters’ DNA on the victim, according to SCPO.

SCPO explained Walters was declared a sexually violent predator, which increased his sentence to a life sentence, based on his sexual assault of another woman back in 2001.

Judge Baker Ross also designated Walters as a Tier III sex offender, SCPO said.

If he is released from prison, Walters will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life, according to SCPO.

James Walters (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

