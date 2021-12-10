Berea-Midpark Middle School closed due to social media threat

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Berea City School District is investigating a social media threat made against Berea-Midpark Middle School.

According to the school district website, Berea-Midpark Middle School is closed today, Friday, “out of an abundance of caution.”

The threat was received late Thursday, according to the notice.

Parents and guardians are advised to keep their children home if they have safety concerns.

Read the full notice below:

“Berea-Midpark Middle School will be CLOSED today, December 10, 2021, out of an abundance of caution due to a social media threat received late last night that is now under investigation by the District. If you have children in another BCSD school and if you are concerned for their safety, please feel free to keep them home today.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

