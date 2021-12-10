Browns sign veteran punter

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns wasted no time getting a veteran punter who could also handle the holding duties on field goals and extra points.

Colquitt is in his 17th season, 15 of those were with Kansas City before moving on to Pittsburgh, Jacksonville and Atlanta. He appeared in six games with the Falcons this year.

Colquitt can also hold, duties the Browns needed to have filled with Gillan out, and was out working with long snapper Charlie Hewitt and kicker Chase McLaughlin on Thursday at practice.

