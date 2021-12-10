2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns sign veteran punter

Dustin Colquitt comes aboard with Gillan on COVID list
Browns new punter Dustin Colquitt practiced on Thursday for the first time with the team.
Browns new punter Dustin Colquitt practiced on Thursday for the first time with the team.(WOIO)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns wasted no time getting a veteran punter who could also handle the holding duties on field goals and extra points.

Colquitt is in his 17th season, 15 of those were with Kansas City before moving on to Pittsburgh, Jacksonville and Atlanta. He appeared in six games with the Falcons this year.

Colquitt can also hold, duties the Browns needed to have filled with Gillan out, and was out working with long snapper Charlie Hewitt and kicker Chase McLaughlin on Thursday at practice.

