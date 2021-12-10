Caught on Camera: Memorial of murdered teen vandalized

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A heartless act caught on camera. The memorial for a 14-year-old murder victim was vandalized two days ago, according to the victim’s family, and the culprits posted it to Instagram.

Sha’Shawn Anderson was shot in the back and murdered as he left the Family Dollar in Maple Heights with a friend on November 1st.

A 12 and a 13-year-old have been arrested and charged with Anderson’s murder.

But it was earlier this week when the memorial set-up in his memory on Adams Avenue was destroyed.

In the video, the victim’s father showed 19 News; you can see a young male kicking candles and stuffed animals at the memorial site into the street.

Flowers were also ripped from a pole, and the words captioned on the screen make disturbing references to wanting the young man to die again.

Henry Anderson, the father of Sha’Shawn, was both shocked and angry by what he saw in the video, “It’s unbelievable. I just don’t understand it. Why would he do that? If you can’t respect death, you sure can’t respect life.”

Henry Anderson tells 19 News his son received a death threat just two and a half weeks before he was gunned down in the street.

Anderson says his son never told him what it was about, but he claims he changed his son’s school from Milkovich Middle School to Ohio College Preparatory in the Southgate Plaza.

Before changing schools, Sha’Shawn was the quarterback and captain of the Milkovich Middle School football team, but most of all loved family and friends, according to his dad.

Henry Anderson is puzzled about why the 12 and 13-year-old suspects charged in his son’s murder had a gun and believes they should be charged as adults for allegedly committing a violent crime, but he’s learned that won’t happen, “I had a conversation with the prosecutor. They’re 12 and 13-years-old, so they can’t be charged as an adult. The most they can keep them is until they are 21 years old. So, in nine years, they will be back on the street.”

Anderson is working with a support group in the community, including local pastors, that will return on Friday to the sight where his son was murdered to hold a vigil to honor his life at 5:00 pm and restore the memorial a vandal destroyed.

But what this Maple Heights father feels needs to truly be restored is a community where children learn and grow, not die in the streets, because he said someone needs to be held accountable for the violence to stop, “They got to be held accountable, or parents need to be held accountable..”

Anderson is also determined to find out why some young people don’t respect life or death, like the young person who destroyed his son’s memorial. The Maple Heights man tells 19 News he moved his family from the projects in Cleveland so they could have a better life, only to have that life taken by kids with guns, “This is a pain that nobody wants to go through.”

A pretrial hearing is scheduled at 9:30 Friday morning for the 12 and 13-year-old suspects charged in the murder.

