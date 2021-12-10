Elyria High School placed on lockdown Friday due to a threat
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria High School was placed on lockdown around 2:15 p.m. Friday after school officials heard rumor of a threat.
No details of the threat are being released at this time.
Around 2:30 p.m., school officials posted on their Facebook page police were still searching the building.
Students will be released once the all-clear is given.
