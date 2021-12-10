Fallen sailor honored 30 years later through huge donation to VA

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In April of 1989, Navy Seaman Robert James Gedeon III was killed during a training exercise on the USS Iowa... he was only 22 years old.

Michael Gedeon is proud to call the fallen sailor his brother.

He told 19 News when the tragedy happened, the VA Fisher House in Cleveland stepped up to help the Gedeon family to show their appreciation for his sacrifice.

“Mr. Fisher realized that there would be some travel needed, memorials, and families are just stunned by this tragedy,” explained Gedeon, “and maybe they didn’t have the funds, so he sent each family $10,000... imagine that... 47 families.”

Always remembering the gracious gesture, Gedeon is now able to return the favor.

The law firm he works for, Baker Hostetler, donated $25,000 to the cause, in honor of Robert Gedeon and his family.

“I just think to put my name on it and his name on it I’m just very grateful for that,” said Gedeon.

Wesley Freeman is the manager at Fisher House, he said donations like this are huge.

Without them, they wouldn’t be able to help the families that need them.

“The whole idea of the Fisher House is to take away some of the burdens for these families when they are going through a difficult time,” said Freeman.

“It’s really special for him to still be remembered, “ said Gedeon, “ you always say we’ll never forget at the funerals, but the law firm has truly never forgotten.”

The Fisher House is always looking for donations, whether they are monetary or just volunteers.

