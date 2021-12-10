FIRST ALERT: High impact storm to bring rain, storms, and damaging winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major storm is taking shape this morning in Colorado. It will eject out into Kansas by this afternoon then track near Chicago early tomorrow morning. A snowstorm to the north of the track and a severe weather outbreak on the warm side of this system. This will wreak havoc across much of the country. Things are calm today for us. Cloudy and milder. Afternoon temperatures around 50 degrees. Rain arrives tonight in our area. It will mainly be a light rain at first. A surge of very warm air tracks in. Temperatures rise through the 50s tonight. An intense cold front moves through tomorrow. We expect showers and storms in advance of it. There is the threat of damaging winds early in the morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s until the cold front passes. Damaging wind gusts over 50 mph is in the forecast tomorrow afternoon as much colder air builds in behind the cold front. Wind direction tomorrow will be southwest. Temperatures crash to around 40 degrees late in the afternoon.

