2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain son accused of murdering his father pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Lamar Hudson Jr. (Source: WOIO)
Lamar Hudson Jr. (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for Lamar Hudson Jr. has filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Hudson Jr. will now undergo a competency evaluation.

The 22-year-old Lorain man is accused of killing his father, a U.S. Army sergeant.

Hudson Jr. was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

Victim Lamar Hudson Sr.
Victim Lamar Hudson Sr.(Source: Elyria mayor/Facebook)

According to Elyria police, Army Sgt. Lamar Hudson Sr., 41, was found dead inside car on Gulf Road around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27.

He had been shot multiple times.

Hudson Jr. was arrested the day after the murder.

Suspect accused of killing own father cries in court

He is being held at the Lorain County Jail on a $1 million bond.

There is no next court date yet.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Surveillance camera captures person of interest in South Euclid sex assault
Suspect at large after sexually assaulting 81-year-old, South Euclid police say (surveillance videos)
19 Crime Alert
Surveillance camera in parking lot captures suspect of South Euclid sex assault, camera 1
19 Crime Alert
Surveillance camera in parking lot captures suspect of South Euclid sex assault, camera 2
Mogadore police arrest 12-year-old student for social media threat against high school
Mogadore police arrest 12-year-old student for social media threat against high school