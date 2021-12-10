Lorain son accused of murdering his father pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for Lamar Hudson Jr. has filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Hudson Jr. will now undergo a competency evaluation.

The 22-year-old Lorain man is accused of killing his father, a U.S. Army sergeant.

Hudson Jr. was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

Victim Lamar Hudson Sr. (Source: Elyria mayor/Facebook)

According to Elyria police, Army Sgt. Lamar Hudson Sr., 41, was found dead inside car on Gulf Road around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27.

He had been shot multiple times.

Hudson Jr. was arrested the day after the murder.

He is being held at the Lorain County Jail on a $1 million bond.

There is no next court date yet.

