Man arrested for shooting outside Summit County bar

Terrance Fields Jr.
Terrance Fields Jr.(Source: Summit County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Just four days after shots were fired outside a Summit County bar, authorities have arrested a 32-year-old man.

Terrance Fields Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday in Akron, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Saturday, Dec. 4, in the parking lot of a bar located on Portage Lakes Drive in Coventry Township.

The sheriff’s office said there was a fight, and Fields started shooting at a man who tried to flee the scene.

According to the release, Fields fired about 10 times at the man’s car, but he was not injured.

Fields was taken to to the Summit County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

He faces charges of felonious assault, weapons under disability and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.

