Mogadore police arrest 12-year-old student for social media threat against high school

By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOGADORE, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation into a social media threat made against Mogadore High School has ended in the arrest of a 12-year-old student, police said.

Mogadore police became aware of the situation Wednesday evening after a student shared a screenshot with officers of a threatening message, according to a series of department Facebook posts.

Mogadore police said the contact information within the message was manipulated to appear the threat was coming from a certain student, but their investigation revealed that student does not have social media access at the time the conversation happened.

On Thursday afternoon, police arrested a 12-year-old Mogadore Middle School student for the message.

Mogadore police allege the 12-year-old planned to get the other student arrested by manipulating the contact information and spreading a “false narrative.”

According to the posts, the 12-year-old faces a felony charge of inducing panic, misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business, misdemeanor charge of making false alarm and a misdemeanor charge of telecommunications harassment.

The student was arrested and taken to Summit County Juvenile Court, Mogadore police said.

Police said in their posts that the threat was not credible, and that the evidence did “not support risk of harm to the students at the Mogadore School District.”

Mogadore police were assisted by municipal and state law enforcement agencies during their investigation, the posts said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

