Parents of a 5th grader said their daughter’s hair was cut off in the classroom by bullies

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Antonio is the father of a 5th grader and told 19 News his daughter’s hair was cut off by bullies in class.

It allegedly happened while she was attending classes at Garfield Elementary School in Medina.

He didn’t feel comfortable giving out his full name but wanted the community to know how shocked and alarmed he was.

“She didn’t see who did it in the classroom,” he added.

The family is terrified.. they don’t want to give out their daughter’s name or show her face.

They told 19 News the school is predominantly white, and they are scared for their safety after speaking out.

They insist their daughter gets A’s and B’s, and when she tried to stand up to the bullies, the school they said is allegedly punishing her harshly.

19 News also spoke with the mother, who wanted to stay anonymous.

“I told my daughter that if the school system won’t fight for you, then I and your father will fight for you,” she said.

To be fair, 19 News reached out to Medina Schools for an interview & they sent the following statement in part:

“This current situation is actively under investigation by the school district and the Medina City Police Department. We will continue to work towards a resolution that is in the best interest of all students and families involved.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

