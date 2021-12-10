2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery honors The Silver Grille with holiday-time pierogi

Rudy's Strudel and Bakery famous for its pierogis, used the Chicken Pot Pie recipe from the...
Rudy's Strudel and Bakery famous for its pierogis, used the Chicken Pot Pie recipe from the Silver Grille cookbook to create a pierogi filling.(WOIO)
By Jen Picciano
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Clevelanders have holiday memories from Higbee’s Department Store and the restaurant inside, The Silver Grille.

Another local favorite, Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery in Parma’s Slavic Village, is putting nostalgic flavors from that dining room in to a pierogi.

Today was pretty special. 🇵🇱 Got to make pierogis with the famous Polish ladies of Rudy's Strudel and Bakery The...

Posted by Jen Picciano on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

In honor of a visit to the bakery from Mr. Jingeling, a popular Christmastime character from Higbee’s, Lidia Trempe prepared a filling for their famous pierogis using the Chicken Pot Pie recipe from The Silver Grille.

Chicken Pot Pie Filling

  • 5 cups cream sauce (recipe below)
  • 3 cups diced or pulled chicken meat
  • 3/4 c fresh or frozen peas
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen carrots

Cream Sauce for Chicken Pot Pie (makes 4 cups)

  • 1/3 cup butter
  • 1/2 + 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 4 cups water
  • 2 Tablespoons chicken base
  • 1/2 Tablespoon yellow food coloring (optional)
  • Salt to taste

Combine melted butter and flour over a low heat until it bubbles. Slowly add the water, constantly stirring until the mixture is smooth. Add the remainder of the ingredients and whip until smooth.

Scoop a spoonful of the filling on to a piece of rolled out pierogi dough. Fold in half and pinch dough together to secure. Drop in to boiling water and cook until the pierogis float to the top. Drain the pierogis and finish by pan frying and serve with a side of sour cream and the remainder of the cream sauce.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Monday, Dec. 6
Cookbooks could make for perfect Christmas gift ideas
Mason’s Creamery puts away the ice cream machines, goes ramen for winter
Mason’s Creamery puts away the ice cream machines, goes ramen for winter
Mason's Creamery converts to a ramen shop every winter.
Mason’s Creamery puts away the ice cream machines, goes ramen for winter
Chick-fil-A
Medina welcomes Chick-Fil-A; fast-food joint brings hope for economy boost