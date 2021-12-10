Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery honors The Silver Grille with holiday-time pierogi

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Clevelanders have holiday memories from Higbee’s Department Store and the restaurant inside, The Silver Grille.

Another local favorite, Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery in Parma’s Slavic Village, is putting nostalgic flavors from that dining room in to a pierogi.

Today was pretty special. 🇵🇱 Got to make pierogis with the famous Polish ladies of Rudy's Strudel and Bakery The... Posted by Jen Picciano on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

In honor of a visit to the bakery from Mr. Jingeling, a popular Christmastime character from Higbee’s, Lidia Trempe prepared a filling for their famous pierogis using the Chicken Pot Pie recipe from The Silver Grille.

Chicken Pot Pie Filling

5 cups cream sauce (recipe below)

3 cups diced or pulled chicken meat

3/4 c fresh or frozen peas

1 cup fresh or frozen carrots

Cream Sauce for Chicken Pot Pie (makes 4 cups)

1/3 cup butter

1/2 + 2 Tablespoons flour

4 cups water

2 Tablespoons chicken base

1/2 Tablespoon yellow food coloring (optional)

Salt to taste

Combine melted butter and flour over a low heat until it bubbles. Slowly add the water, constantly stirring until the mixture is smooth. Add the remainder of the ingredients and whip until smooth.

Scoop a spoonful of the filling on to a piece of rolled out pierogi dough. Fold in half and pinch dough together to secure. Drop in to boiling water and cook until the pierogis float to the top. Drain the pierogis and finish by pan frying and serve with a side of sour cream and the remainder of the cream sauce.

