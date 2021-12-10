Suspect at large after sexually assaulting 81-year-old, South Euclid police say (surveillance videos)

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police are searching a man accused of sexually assaulting an 81-year-old woman back in November.

According to a news release, the suspect pushed his way inside the elderly woman’s home after knocking on her door.

Police said he then shoved her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect fled after watching the 81-year-old push the medical alert button hanging around her neck, according to the release.

He’s been at large for nearly one month; police said the assault happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the area of Bexley Park.

Detectives are looking to a identifying a person of interest who was caught on surveillance camera at Bexley Park around the time of the assault.

Police described the suspect as a teenager with a slender build, standing approximately 5′3″ tall.

According to the release, he was last seen wearing a dark blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants and black tennis shoes with a white pattern on the sole.

Contact Detective Ken Patterson at 216-691-4256 if you have information about this case.

