2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect at large after sexually assaulting 81-year-old, South Euclid police say (surveillance videos)

Surveillance camera captures person of interest in South Euclid sex assault
Surveillance camera captures person of interest in South Euclid sex assault
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police are searching a man accused of sexually assaulting an 81-year-old woman back in November.

According to a news release, the suspect pushed his way inside the elderly woman’s home after knocking on her door.

Police said he then shoved her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect fled after watching the 81-year-old push the medical alert button hanging around her neck, according to the release.

He’s been at large for nearly one month; police said the assault happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the area of Bexley Park.

Detectives are looking to a identifying a person of interest who was caught on surveillance camera at Bexley Park around the time of the assault.

Police described the suspect as a teenager with a slender build, standing approximately 5′3″ tall.

According to the release, he was last seen wearing a dark blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants and black tennis shoes with a white pattern on the sole.

Contact Detective Ken Patterson at 216-691-4256 if you have information about this case.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

John's Safe Place opens at Independence Middle School
‘John’s Safe Place’ opens at Independence Middle School in honor of college grad who died from suicide in 2017
19 Crime Alert
Surveillance camera in parking lot captures suspect of South Euclid sex assault, camera 1
19 Crime Alert
Surveillance camera in parking lot captures suspect of South Euclid sex assault, camera 2
Mogadore police arrest 12-year-old student for social media threat against high school
Mogadore police arrest 12-year-old student for social media threat against high school