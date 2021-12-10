2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect shoots at man who was trying to extinguish fire that was intentionally set to Summit County home

Intersection near where incident occurred
Intersection near where incident occurred(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators from the Akron police and fire departments are hoping the public can provide information that leads to the arrest of the suspect who set fire to a home just moments before gunshots were heard in the area.

Akron police said first responders dispatched to a home on West Wilbeth Road at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a porch fire that appears to have been intentionally set by an unknown suspect who threw an incendiary device at the residence.

The caller to 911 said he was at a nearby home renovating the property when he saw the porch on fire. After he ran over to the burning home to try to put out the flames, a suspect drove by, firing multiple gunshots at the house before speeding away.

Police said the bullets narrowly missed the citizen, but the unoccupied home was struck several times.

Shell casings and other evidence were collected from the scene, but police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect or vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

