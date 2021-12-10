2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals arrest Sumit County man wanted for causing a fatal accident

Kenny Clinton Jr.
Kenny Clinton Jr.((Source: Akron police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man wanted for causing a car accident which killed his 23-year-old passenger, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Thursday afternoon.

Akron police said the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force acted on a tip provided by Akron investigators and tracked Kenny Clinton Jr., 35, to a home in the 500 block of Stanton Avenue.

Police said on Oct. 24, Clinton crashed his car on Andrus Street and then fled the scene.

His passenger, Keera Bradley, died from her injuries.

Clinton also then tried to report the car as stolen, police said.

He is now at the Summit County Jail and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, willful flee, hit skip and probation violation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Monkey born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now home to baby monkey
Monkey born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
John's Safe Place opens at Independence Middle School
‘John’s Safe Place’ opens at Independence Middle School in honor of college grad who died from suicide in 2017
Surveillance camera captures person of interest in South Euclid sex assault
Suspect at large after sexually assaulting 81-year-old, South Euclid police say (surveillance videos)