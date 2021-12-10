U.S. Marshals arrest Sumit County man wanted for causing a fatal accident

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man wanted for causing a car accident which killed his 23-year-old passenger, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Thursday afternoon.

Akron police said the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force acted on a tip provided by Akron investigators and tracked Kenny Clinton Jr., 35, to a home in the 500 block of Stanton Avenue.

Police said on Oct. 24, Clinton crashed his car on Andrus Street and then fled the scene.

His passenger, Keera Bradley, died from her injuries.

Clinton also then tried to report the car as stolen, police said.

He is now at the Summit County Jail and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, willful flee, hit skip and probation violation.

