Woman dies, 2 teens injured in Erie County car accident

(AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Vermilion woman was killed in a car accident Friday morning after crashing into semi backing into a drive-way in Vermilion Township.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Laurel Cooley was westbound on U.S. 6 around 7:05 a.m.

A Norwalk man was eastbound on U.S. 6 and was attempting to back northbound into a private drive when Cooley’s car hit the trailer, said troopers.

Troopers said Cooley was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy in the front passenger seat suffered minor injuries. He was transported to Mercy Hospital.

Kegan Reyes, 18, of Huron, was in the rear passenger seat. He also suffered minor injuries and is being treated at Mercy Hospital.

The truck driver was not injured.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

