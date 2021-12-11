2 children hit by vehicle on Public Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two children were struck by an auto on Public Square Friday night.

They were hit in front of the Key Bank Tower around 9 pm.

The children a 9-yr-male and a 10-yr-female were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in an unknown condition

The driver remained on the scene, according to Cleveland Police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

