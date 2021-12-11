2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 children hit by vehicle on Public Square

2 children hit by vehicle on Public Square
2 children hit by vehicle on Public Square(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two children were struck by an auto on Public Square Friday night.

They were hit in front of the Key Bank Tower around 9 pm.

The children a 9-yr-male and a 10-yr-female were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in an unknown condition

The driver remained on the scene, according to Cleveland Police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

19 News will have more information when it becomes available.

