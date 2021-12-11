2 out on bond arrested in Tallmadge after police find drugs during traffic stop

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Tallmadge Police arrested two people who were out on bond after a traffic stop lead to officers seizing drugs and a loaded handgun found in the car.

An officer conducted the traffic stop on West Avenue the morning of Dec. 9 which lead to the arrest of 30-year-old Judson J. Caton of Tallmadge and 27-year-old Brooke M. Logan of Akron, according to police.

Police said the following were seized:

methamphetamine

crack cocaine

fentanyl

MDMA

marijuana

loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine

Tallmadge detectives then executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Fairwood which resulted in the seizure of a “large and similar assortment of drugs,” according to police.

Police said a stolen assault rifle and stolen truck were also recovered from previously reported burglaries.

Caton was charged with five counts of drug possession, aggravated drug trafficking, and two counts of receiving stolen property, according to police.

Police said Caton was out on bond for previous arrests for driving a stolen automobile and drug possession.

Logan was charged with having a weapon under disability, police said.

According to police, Logan was out on bond for a breaking and entering and weapons case.

Both are incarcerated in the Summit County Jail, police said.

