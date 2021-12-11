5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s do or die for the 6-6 Browns against Baltimore Sunday and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Eric Metcalf live at 11 a.m.

The guys will discuss:

* The pressure on QB Baker Mayfield to deliver down the stretch

* How the Browns confounded Ravens QB Lamar Jackson two weeks ago

* More COVID cases and their impact on the Browns roster

* The team’s receiving depth and how that might change in the future

* The mess for Urban Meyer in Jacksonville

Baillie Burmaster and Gabriella Kreuz also deliver live reports from the muni lot.

Also, remember to flip over to CW 43 right after the game for the Meijer 5th Quarter, as Reggie Langhorne joins the crew to analyze the game and the postgame press conferences.

