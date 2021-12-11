Anyone know where a missing 58′ bridge from Akron is?
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - How does a 58′ long, 10′ wide, and 6′ high bridge just disappear?
That’s a question Akron Police are trying to find out... along with who took it.
Police said on Dec. 10 that the bridge was formerly installed at Middlebury Run Park.
The bridge was removed when a wetland restoration was done and stored in a field on the west side of Seiberling Street, just behind the Harwick Standard Corporation, according to police.
A report on Nov. 3 said someone had cleared the brush around the bridge and taken off the treated deck boards, police said.
Just over a week later on Nov. 11, the rest of the bridge was entirely gone, according to police.
If you know where this bridge may be, call Akron Police Det. D. Forney at 330-375-2464.
