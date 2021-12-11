Christmas comes early for East Cleveland families thanks to Donté's Gift Express
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 500 East Cleveland families will be surprised with gift packages Saturday morning thanks to the ninth annual Donté's Gift Express.
For weeks, a dozens volunteers have prepared for the major giveaway, which includes holiday cards and bagged school supplies.
Four Shaw High School alums are behind the event: Donté Gibbs, Dominique Tucker, India Moore and Seretha Etheridge.
Volunteers will be delivering gifts to randomly selected families starting at 10:30 a.m.
Watch live in the video player below.
Since its creation in 2013, Donté's Gift Express has delivered gifts to over 2,700 families in the East Cleveland-area.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.