Christmas comes early for East Cleveland families thanks to Donté's Gift Express

Fifty volunteers wrapped gifts, wrote holiday cards and bagged school supplies for 500 families as part of the Donté's Gift Express.(Special to WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor and Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 500 East Cleveland families will be surprised with gift packages Saturday morning thanks to the ninth annual Donté's Gift Express.

For weeks, a dozens volunteers have prepared for the major giveaway, which includes holiday cards and bagged school supplies.

Volunteers wrap gifts in East Cleveland for the 9th Annual Donté's Gift Express

Four Shaw High School alums are behind the event: Donté Gibbs, Dominique Tucker, India Moore and Seretha Etheridge.

Volunteers will be delivering gifts to randomly selected families starting at 10:30 a.m.

Watch live in the video player below.

Since its creation in 2013, Donté's Gift Express has delivered gifts to over 2,700 families in the East Cleveland-area.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

