Christmas comes early for East Cleveland families thanks to Donté's Gift Express

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 500 East Cleveland families will be surprised with gift packages Saturday morning thanks to the ninth annual Donté's Gift Express.

For weeks, a dozens volunteers have prepared for the major giveaway, which includes holiday cards and bagged school supplies.

Four Shaw High School alums are behind the event: Donté Gibbs, Dominique Tucker, India Moore and Seretha Etheridge.

Volunteers will be delivering gifts to randomly selected families starting at 10:30 a.m.

Since its creation in 2013, Donté's Gift Express has delivered gifts to over 2,700 families in the East Cleveland-area.

