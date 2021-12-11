Destructive winds tear through Northeast Ohio, down trees, damage homes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Destructive winds tore through Northeast Ohio on Saturday, leaving a path of downed trees and power lines in their wake as residents are left to clean up the damage to their homes.

Wind gusts close to 70 MPH have been recorded over Lake Erie near the Toledo area, while Cleveland Hopkins Airport recorded a gust of 59 MPH around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Over 69,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power at one point on Saturday afternoon, with 19,000 of those affected customers in Cuyahoga County alone.

AKRON

Dan Feldman snapped this picture of a snapped tree on Carroll Street blocking the entrance to Lee Drive.

Dan Feldman snapped this picture of a snapped tree on Carrol Street in Akron

ASHTABULA

A fallen tree landed on top of a house near Joseph Rich:

A fallen tree landed on top of a house near Joseph Rich

A fallen tree landed on top of a house near Joseph Rich

EASTLAKE

Brenda Sears said her metal gazebo collapsed:

Brenda Sears' metal gazebo was destroyed in Eastlake

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS

Michael Anthony send this photo of a tree that toppled onto a trailer:

Michael Anthony saw a tree land on a trailer in Highland Heights

LORAIN

A tree snapped and landed on another in a Lorain yard near Heather Schwartz:

A tree snapped and landed on another in a Lorain yard by Heather Schwartz

MANSFIELD

Shaun Hill saw this uprooted tree block a Burger King drive-thru:

Shaun Hill saw this uprooted tree block a Mansfield Burger King drive-thru

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS

Make sure your garbage cans and grills are where they are supposed to be, because Meghan Reed-Clancy said her grill up and blew across the yard and into the driveway:

Meghan Reed-Clancy said her grill up and blew across the yard and into the driveway in Mayfield Heights

NEW PHILADELPHIA

Snapped branches fell onto a garage by Collette Schilz:

Tree branches landed on a garage roof in New Philadelphia in this photo by Collette Schilz

NORTH OLMSTED

A tree came down on a house at the corner of Gessner and Walter Road, as seen from these photos by Frank Metzinger:

A tree came down on a house at the corner of Gessner and Walter Road, as shown by Frank Metzinger

A tree came down on a house at the corner of Gessner and Walter Road, as shown by Frank Metzinger

PARMA

Rachael Kassay said a neighbor’s hot tub cover blew into her yard, bringing some wires down with it:

A neighbor's hot tub cover blew over into Rachael Kassay's yard in Parma, bringing some wires along with it

PARMA HEIGHTS

A mature tree came tumbling down across a yard, crushing a fence, and grazing a house near Oakwood Road:

A mature tree came tumbling down across a yard, crushing a fence, and grazing a house near Oakwood Road in Parma Heights

A mature tree came tumbling down across a yard, crushing a fence, and grazing a house near Oakwood Road in Parma Heights

VERMILION

St. Matthew’s production of Breath of Heaven, a drive-thru depiction of Bethlehem celebrating Christmas, was destroyed by the winds and caused the event to be canceled for Saturday night:

St. Matthew's production of Breath of Heaven, a drive-thru depiction of Bethlehem celebrating Christmas, was destroyed by the winds and caused the event to be canceled on Saturday

St. Matthew's production of Breath of Heaven, a drive-thru depiction of Bethlehem celebrating Christmas, was destroyed by the winds and caused the event to be canceled on Saturday

WILLOUGHBY HILLS

Eagle Road bridge is blocked after a power pole with electric lines fell across it.

WILLOWICK

Ashley Victoria Brugler shared this photo of siding that was torn off of her neighbor’s house, which narrowly missed her own vehicle:

Ashley Victoria Brugler shared this photo of siding that was torn off of her neighbor's house, which narrowly missed her own vehicle

