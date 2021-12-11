Destructive winds tear through Northeast Ohio, down trees, damage homes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Destructive winds tore through Northeast Ohio on Saturday, leaving a path of downed trees and power lines in their wake as residents are left to clean up the damage to their homes.
Wind gusts close to 70 MPH have been recorded over Lake Erie near the Toledo area, while Cleveland Hopkins Airport recorded a gust of 59 MPH around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Over 69,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power at one point on Saturday afternoon, with 19,000 of those affected customers in Cuyahoga County alone.
AKRON
Dan Feldman snapped this picture of a snapped tree on Carroll Street blocking the entrance to Lee Drive.
ASHTABULA
A fallen tree landed on top of a house near Joseph Rich:
EASTLAKE
Brenda Sears said her metal gazebo collapsed:
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS
Michael Anthony send this photo of a tree that toppled onto a trailer:
LORAIN
A tree snapped and landed on another in a Lorain yard near Heather Schwartz:
MANSFIELD
Shaun Hill saw this uprooted tree block a Burger King drive-thru:
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS
Make sure your garbage cans and grills are where they are supposed to be, because Meghan Reed-Clancy said her grill up and blew across the yard and into the driveway:
NEW PHILADELPHIA
Snapped branches fell onto a garage by Collette Schilz:
NORTH OLMSTED
A tree came down on a house at the corner of Gessner and Walter Road, as seen from these photos by Frank Metzinger:
PARMA
Rachael Kassay said a neighbor’s hot tub cover blew into her yard, bringing some wires down with it:
PARMA HEIGHTS
A mature tree came tumbling down across a yard, crushing a fence, and grazing a house near Oakwood Road:
VERMILION
St. Matthew’s production of Breath of Heaven, a drive-thru depiction of Bethlehem celebrating Christmas, was destroyed by the winds and caused the event to be canceled for Saturday night:
WILLOUGHBY HILLS
Eagle Road bridge is blocked after a power pole with electric lines fell across it.
WILLOWICK
Ashley Victoria Brugler shared this photo of siding that was torn off of her neighbor’s house, which narrowly missed her own vehicle:
