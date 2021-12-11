2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Destructive winds tear through Northeast Ohio, down trees, damage homes

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Destructive winds tore through Northeast Ohio on Saturday, leaving a path of downed trees and power lines in their wake as residents are left to clean up the damage to their homes.

Wind gusts close to 70 MPH have been recorded over Lake Erie near the Toledo area, while Cleveland Hopkins Airport recorded a gust of 59 MPH around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

[ 19 First Alert Weather Day: High Wind Warning continues through Saturday evening ]

Over 69,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power at one point on Saturday afternoon, with 19,000 of those affected customers in Cuyahoga County alone.

[ Thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power after destructive winds in Northern Ohio ]

AKRON

Dan Feldman snapped this picture of a snapped tree on Carroll Street blocking the entrance to Lee Drive.

Dan Feldman snapped this picture of a snapped tree on Carrol Street in Akron
Dan Feldman snapped this picture of a snapped tree on Carrol Street in Akron(Dan Feldman)

ASHTABULA

A fallen tree landed on top of a house near Joseph Rich:

A fallen tree landed on top of a house near Joseph Rich
A fallen tree landed on top of a house near Joseph Rich(Joseph Rich)
A fallen tree landed on top of a house near Joseph Rich
A fallen tree landed on top of a house near Joseph Rich(Joseph Rich)

EASTLAKE

Brenda Sears said her metal gazebo collapsed:

Brenda Sears' metal gazebo was destroyed in Eastlake
Brenda Sears' metal gazebo was destroyed in Eastlake(Brenda Sears)

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS

Michael Anthony send this photo of a tree that toppled onto a trailer:

Michael Anthony saw a tree land on a trailer in Highland Heights
Michael Anthony saw a tree land on a trailer in Highland Heights(Michael Anthony)

LORAIN

A tree snapped and landed on another in a Lorain yard near Heather Schwartz:

A tree snapped and landed on another in a Lorain yard by Heather Schwartz
A tree snapped and landed on another in a Lorain yard by Heather Schwartz(Heather Schwartz)

MANSFIELD

Shaun Hill saw this uprooted tree block a Burger King drive-thru:

Shaun Hill saw this uprooted tree block a Mansfield Burger King drive-thru
Shaun Hill saw this uprooted tree block a Mansfield Burger King drive-thru(Shaun Hill)

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS

Make sure your garbage cans and grills are where they are supposed to be, because Meghan Reed-Clancy said her grill up and blew across the yard and into the driveway:

Meghan Reed-Clancy said her grill up and blew across the yard and into the driveway in Mayfield...
Meghan Reed-Clancy said her grill up and blew across the yard and into the driveway in Mayfield Heights(Meghan Reed-Clancy)

NEW PHILADELPHIA

Snapped branches fell onto a garage by Collette Schilz:

Tree branches landed on a garage roof in New Philadelphia in this photo by Collette Schilz
Tree branches landed on a garage roof in New Philadelphia in this photo by Collette Schilz(Collette Schilz)

NORTH OLMSTED

A tree came down on a house at the corner of Gessner and Walter Road, as seen from these photos by Frank Metzinger:

A tree came down on a house at the corner of Gessner and Walter Road, as shown by Frank Metzinger
A tree came down on a house at the corner of Gessner and Walter Road, as shown by Frank Metzinger(Frank Metzinger)
A tree came down on a house at the corner of Gessner and Walter Road, as shown by Frank Metzinger
A tree came down on a house at the corner of Gessner and Walter Road, as shown by Frank Metzinger(Frank Metzinger)

PARMA

Rachael Kassay said a neighbor’s hot tub cover blew into her yard, bringing some wires down with it:

A neighbor's hot tub cover blew over into Rachael Kassay's yard in Parma, bringing some wires...
A neighbor's hot tub cover blew over into Rachael Kassay's yard in Parma, bringing some wires along with it(Rachael Kassay)

PARMA HEIGHTS

A mature tree came tumbling down across a yard, crushing a fence, and grazing a house near Oakwood Road:

A mature tree came tumbling down across a yard, crushing a fence, and grazing a house near...
A mature tree came tumbling down across a yard, crushing a fence, and grazing a house near Oakwood Road in Parma Heights(Parma Heights resident)
A mature tree came tumbling down across a yard, crushing a fence, and grazing a house near...
A mature tree came tumbling down across a yard, crushing a fence, and grazing a house near Oakwood Road in Parma Heights(Parma Heights resident)

VERMILION

St. Matthew’s production of Breath of Heaven, a drive-thru depiction of Bethlehem celebrating Christmas, was destroyed by the winds and caused the event to be canceled for Saturday night:

St. Matthew’s production of Breath of Heaven, a drive-thru depiction of Bethlehem celebrating...
St. Matthew’s production of Breath of Heaven, a drive-thru depiction of Bethlehem celebrating Christmas, was destroyed by the winds and caused the event to be canceled on Saturday(Bill Swanzer)
St. Matthew’s production of Breath of Heaven, a drive-thru depiction of Bethlehem celebrating...
St. Matthew’s production of Breath of Heaven, a drive-thru depiction of Bethlehem celebrating Christmas, was destroyed by the winds and caused the event to be canceled on Saturday(Bill Swanzer)

WILLOUGHBY HILLS

Eagle Road bridge is blocked after a power pole with electric lines fell across it.

Post by Willoughby Hills Fire Department.

WILLOWICK

Ashley Victoria Brugler shared this photo of siding that was torn off of her neighbor’s house, which narrowly missed her own vehicle:

Ashley Victoria Brugler shared this photo of siding that was torn off of her neighbor’s house,...
Ashley Victoria Brugler shared this photo of siding that was torn off of her neighbor’s house, which narrowly missed her own vehicle(Ashley Victoria Brugler)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Lake Metroparks Farmpark Country Lights
Country Lights canceled Saturday at Lake Metroparks Farmpark due to power outage
Magic of Lights returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds for the 2020 holiday season
Magic of Lights canceled Saturday due to wind damage at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 12/11/2021
Power outage file photo
Over 65,000 FirstEnergy customers without power after destructive winds in Northern Ohio