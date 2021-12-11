Eastlake Police ‘found nothing to substantiate’ North High School threat

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake Police said that the department received some reports concerning a possible threat at North High School.

“We have and will continue to track down any concern but we have found nothing to substantiate any actionable information,” police confirmed on Dec. 10.

Police did not specify what the threat was or where it may have originated.

However, police ask the community to call the station with any information on this incident at 440-951-1400 ext. 5.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.