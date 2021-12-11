2 Strong 4 Bullies
Eastlake Police ‘found nothing to substantiate’ North High School threat

Eastlake Police
Eastlake Police(Michael Dakota)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake Police said that the department received some reports concerning a possible threat at North High School.

“We have and will continue to track down any concern but we have found nothing to substantiate any actionable information,” police confirmed on Dec. 10.

Police did not specify what the threat was or where it may have originated.

However, police ask the community to call the station with any information on this incident at 440-951-1400 ext. 5.

