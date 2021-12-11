FIRST ALERT DAY: High impact storm today brings showers, storms, and a damaging wind threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An intense cold front will track through the area today. Showers and storms will be in the area until the front passes through your neighborhood. There is the risk of severe storms. Wind damage the main threat. Temperatures in the 60s. The issue behind the cold front will be the intense winds out of the southwest that develop. Wind gusts could sneak up to around 60 mph in spots. The best risk of this will be along the lakeshore. This could cause additional power loss and property damage. Temperatures crash through the 50s and then through the 40s. Strong winds will be a concern out of the west early this evening. The wind will slowly subside tonight. Much colder with gradual clearing. Temperatures by morning forecast to be around 30 degrees. Sunshine tomorrow and a bit blustery at times in the afternoon. High temperatures in the 40s.

