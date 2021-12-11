2 Strong 4 Bullies
High wind warning, severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

High wind warning, severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Harsh winds and heavy rain are impacting several Northeast Ohio counties as deadly storms move through the United States.

For the areas listed below, a high wind warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. and expires at 11 p.m. Saturday:

  • Lake County
  • Ashtabula Lakeshore County

The storm could cause power outages and property damage. Secure anything light or loose in your yard, including holiday decorations and trash cans. The warning said travel will be difficult.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for these areas until 7:30 a.m. Saturday:

  • Portage County
  • Trumbull County

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinsman around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.

Their alert said the storm is quickly moving east at speeds of 40 MPH with radar showing hazardous 60 MPH wind gusts.

There is a threat of hail as well as damage to trees and power lines.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

