Huron County community pulls together to save horse stuck in cistern(Huron County Human Society)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - You’ve heard the phrase, “it takes a village,” and that’s exactly what it took to rescue a horse who found herself stuck in a cistern in Huron County on Dec. 7.

The Huron County Humane Society said their Agent Daphne got the call from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office about the horse stuck in the cistern when the owners had trouble getting her out.

When the humane society got to the home and saw the horse was indeed trapped, Daphne called Broken Halo Farms to see if they could help in any way, according to HCHS.

Kayla of Broken Halo Farms came out to the home and decided to call in the fire department for backup with the heavy equipment needed to remove part of the cistern to get the horse out, HCHS said.

HCHS said the Townsend Fire Department formulated a plan to get a backhoe to remove dirt from the side of the cistern knock out the cinder blocks so the horse could walk out.

Townsend Fire then called in Haynes Construction, which sent out one of their own who got right to work, HCHS said.

After the dirt was removed, HCHS said the fireman and Haynes Construction worker started breaking out the cinder blocks.

Once the cinder blocks were removed, the horse was finally freed, HCHS stated.

HCHS confirmed that the horse is “doing well” and only suffered a few scratches from her ordeal.

“HCHS would like to give a huge shout-out to Townsend Fire Department, Huron County Sheriff’s Office, and Kayla from Broken Halo Farm LLC. It takes a village to do a rescue like this, and we had the best one around!!”

The Huron County Humane Society shared the following photos of the rescue:

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

