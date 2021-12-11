Magic of Lights canceled Saturday due to wind damage at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s lights out for what was supposed to be a merry and bright evening at the Magic of Lights on the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

But, it wasn’t the Grinch who pulled the plug on Saturday’s event...

Magic of Lights said the high winds and damage to the fairgrounds are to blame.

While Magic of Lights will be closed on Dec. 11, the holiday light display has yet to provide information on what those with tickets already purchased should do.

This isn’t the only holiday light display that got canceled on Saturday.

Country Lights was also affected due to a significant power outage at Lake Metroparks Farmpark.

Destructive winds tore through Northeast Ohio on Saturday, leaving a path of downed trees and power lines in their wake as residents are left to clean up the damage to their homes.

Wind gusts close to 70 MPH have been recorded over Lake Erie near the Toledo area, while Cleveland Hopkins Airport recorded a gust of 59 MPH around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Over 69,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power at one point on Saturday afternoon, with 19,000 of those affected customers in Cuyahoga County alone.

