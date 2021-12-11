2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Magic of Lights canceled Saturday due to wind damage at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

Magic of Lights returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds for the 2020 holiday season
Magic of Lights returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds for the 2020 holiday season(tcw-woio)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s lights out for what was supposed to be a merry and bright evening at the Magic of Lights on the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

But, it wasn’t the Grinch who pulled the plug on Saturday’s event...

Magic of Lights said the high winds and damage to the fairgrounds are to blame.

While Magic of Lights will be closed on Dec. 11, the holiday light display has yet to provide information on what those with tickets already purchased should do.

This isn’t the only holiday light display that got canceled on Saturday.

Country Lights was also affected due to a significant power outage at Lake Metroparks Farmpark.

[ Country Lights canceled Saturday at Lake Metroparks Farmpark due to power outage ]

Destructive winds tore through Northeast Ohio on Saturday, leaving a path of downed trees and power lines in their wake as residents are left to clean up the damage to their homes.

[ Destructive winds tear through Northeast Ohio, down trees, damage homes ]

Wind gusts close to 70 MPH have been recorded over Lake Erie near the Toledo area, while Cleveland Hopkins Airport recorded a gust of 59 MPH around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

[ 19 First Alert Weather Day: High Wind Warning continues through Saturday evening ]

Over 69,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power at one point on Saturday afternoon, with 19,000 of those affected customers in Cuyahoga County alone.

[ Thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power after destructive winds in Northern Ohio ]

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Lake Metroparks Farmpark Country Lights
Country Lights canceled Saturday at Lake Metroparks Farmpark due to power outage
Happy smiles for the 9th annual Donte's Gift Express in East Cleveland, OH
Christmas comes early for East Cleveland families thanks to Donté's Gift Express
Huron County community pulls together to save horse stuck in cistern
Huron County community pulls together to save horse stuck in cistern
Elyria High School (Source: WOIO)
Elyria High School placed on lockdown Friday due to a threat