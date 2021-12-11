More than 50 dead as Kentucky suffers ‘most severe tornado event’ in its history

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after multiple tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Beshear announced at 12:45 a.m. that he had activated the Kentucky National Guard and the Kentucky State Police to assist in the declared state of emergency.

The death toll will exceed 50 Kentuckians and will likely end up around 100, according to Beshear, who called it “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky history.”

Four tornadoes touched down overnight, including one that astonishingly touched down for 227 miles. It’s likely the longest tornado touch-down ever in Kentucky.

Tornado signatures in Kentucky overnight. (Kentucky Department of Emergency Management)

Deaths are possible in multiple counties.

A mass casualty event reportedly happened in Mayfield, where a roof collapsed at a candle factory. There were around 110 people in there when the tornado hit, according to Beshear.

“We believe we will lose dozens of those people,” he said. “It’s really hard, really tough, and we are praying for each and every one of those families.”

Significant damage also occurred in Bowling Green.

Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, called it “a significant massive disaster event” spanning four states.

Dossett cautioned the full extent of damage and loss of life will not be known until the morning.

“I will personally be in the area as soon as it is safe to travel,” Beshear said. “We are praying for you western Kentucky, and all of the commonwealth is with you.”

The Kentucky National Guard will deploy 181 guardsmen for search, extraction and debris clearance. They will arrive in communities Saturday morning.

Kentucky State Police are already working to save lives in those communities, Beshear says.

The governor moved early morning to request an immediate federal emergency declaration seeking additional aid resources.

The state emergency declaration came hours after Beshear warned of the storms’ threat potential, which bore out in catastrophic scenes from Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois as well as the commonwealth.

One person is confirmed dead in an Arkansas nursing home during a tornado outbreak.

Outside St. Louis, an Amazon warehouse partially collapsed, trapping more than 100 people believed to be inside at the time working night shift, according to Illinois emergency management officials who called it a “mass casualty incident.”

