ODH reports first Omicron variant cases confirmed in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health reported on Dec. 11 that the first two cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Ohio.

The two samples of the B.1.1.529 variant were detected through genomic sequencing by The Ohio State University Laboratory, ODH confirmed.

“We have known that it would only be a matter of time until a case of Omicron was detected in Ohio. The CDC believes that this variant has likely been circulating in the U.S. since November,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “This variant’s arrival and the continued impact of the Delta variant underscore the importance of our best prevention tool, which is choosing to be vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines, coupled with prevention measures, provide the greatest protection from severe illness resulting in hospitalization or death. If you have not yet been vaccinated, or are eligible for a booster dose, now is the time to go and get your shot.”

ODH said the two Omicron cases were detected in Central Ohio men who both tested positive on a PCR test on Dec. 7.

According to ODH, both patients had received their initial COVID-19 vaccine series more than six months ago and had not yet received a booster.

As of Dec. 11, both patients are experiencing mild symptoms and have not been hospitalized, according to ODH.

ODH also noted that neither patient had a history of international travel.

The age of the patients and the county they reside in are being withheld to protect patient privacy.

However, ODH said public health already contacted the patients and are in the case investigation process and contract tracing.

The Ohio State University Laboratory is sequencing all positive PCR tests, ODH said.

About 1,000 positive PCR tests have been sequenced during the past three weeks, according to ODH.

ODH said these two positive tests reflect about 0.2% of all tests sequenced at the OSU lab while the remainder were the Delta variant.

“While the arrival of Omicron in Ohio is noteworthy, we must not lose sight of the fact that the Delta variant continues to drive cases and hospitalizations very high. As of yesterday, there were 4,422 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, a high that matches what we experienced in January of 2021 during last winter’s surge,” explained Dr. Vanderhoff. “The hospitalizations in this Delta surge are largely being driven by unvaccinated Ohioans. Severe illness with COVID-19 is largely preventable thanks to vaccines.”

Dr. Vanderhoff added, “While we will continue to learn more about Omicron in the days to come, early reports from South Africa suggest Omicron may be more contagious and more likely to reinfect people. Naturally, there has been concern regarding whether vaccines would remain protective. The results of the early research regarding vaccines are encouraging, reinforcing the benefits of primary vaccination and timely boosters.”

“If you test positive for COVID-19, how you and public health officials react should not be determined by the variant you have. Regardless of which variant may be spreading, isolation and quarantine remain key in preventing further spread of the virus.” explained Dr. Vanderhoff. “If you are sick with symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately get tested. Even if you are vaccinated, it is important to follow prevention measures to protect yourself and others and to minimize the spread of the virus.”

