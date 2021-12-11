Over 65,000 FirstEnergy customers without power after destructive winds in Northern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reported over 66,000 customers are without power as of 4:15 p.m. as damaging winds tear through Northern Ohio on Saturday.
Wind gusts close to 70 MPH have been recorded over Lake Erie near the Toledo area.
Cleveland Hopkins Airport recorded a gust of 59 MPH around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Expect wind gusts over 35 MPH through the overnight hours.
FirstEnergy does not yet have an estimated restoration time for most areas.
Here are the Northeast Ohio counties with the most power outages according to FirstEnergy’s outage map as of 4:15 p.m.:
- Ashland: 2,156
- Ashtabula: 10,944
- Cuyahoga: 16,019
- Geauga: 2,527
- Huron: 252
- Lake: 6,173
- Lorain: 2,520
- Portage: 3,680
- Richland: 1,087
- Stark: 561
- Summit: 4,619
- Trumbull: 1,809
