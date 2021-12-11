Over 65,000 FirstEnergy customers without power after destructive winds in Northern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reported over 66,000 customers are without power as of 4:15 p.m. as damaging winds tear through Northern Ohio on Saturday.

Wind gusts close to 70 MPH have been recorded over Lake Erie near the Toledo area.

Cleveland Hopkins Airport recorded a gust of 59 MPH around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Expect wind gusts over 35 MPH through the overnight hours.

[ 19 First Alert Weather Day: High Wind Warning continues through Saturday evening ]

FirstEnergy does not yet have an estimated restoration time for most areas.

Here are the Northeast Ohio counties with the most power outages according to FirstEnergy’s outage map as of 4:15 p.m.:

Ashland: 2,156

Ashtabula: 10,944

Cuyahoga: 16,019

Geauga: 2,527

Huron: 252

Lake: 6,173

Lorain: 2,520

Portage: 3,680

Richland: 1,087

Stark: 561

Summit: 4,619

Trumbull: 1,809

[ Click here to see the FirstEnergy Storm Center outage map and estimated restoration time for your area ]

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.