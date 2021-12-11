2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Parma Fifth Third Bank robber wanted by FBI

Parma Fifth Third Bank robber wanted by FBI
Parma Fifth Third Bank robber wanted by FBI(Cleveland Division of the FBI)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who robbed Fifth Third Bank in Parma is on the loose, and the FBI asks the community to identify him.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI said the robbery happened at 6953 Ridge Road at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 10.

According to the FBI, the suspect walked into the bank and wrote, “this is a robbery I have a gun,” on a deposit slip.

The suspect approached the victim teller and presented the demand note along with an empty bag, the FBI stated.

The victim teller complied with the demand and provided an undisclosed amount of money, according to the FBI.

The suspect then ran out of the bank and headed eastbound on Regency Drive, the FBI said.

The FBI confirmed no physical injuries were reported.

The suspect was described by the FBI as a middle-aged man who was approximately 5′9″ tall with a thin build.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the FBI:

Caption

Call Parma Police or the Cleveland Division of the FBI if you recognize this suspect or have any information on this robbery.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

The FBI said reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and protection of the suspect.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

2 children hit by vehicle on Public Square
2 children hit by vehicle on Public Square
Parma Fifth Third Bank robber wanted by FBI (Source: FBI)
Eastlake Police
Eastlake Police ‘found nothing to substantiate’ North High School threat
Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery honors The Silver Grille with holiday-time pierogi
Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery honors The Silver Grille with holiday-time pierogi