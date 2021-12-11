Parma Fifth Third Bank robber wanted by FBI

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who robbed Fifth Third Bank in Parma is on the loose, and the FBI asks the community to identify him.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI said the robbery happened at 6953 Ridge Road at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 10.

According to the FBI, the suspect walked into the bank and wrote, “this is a robbery I have a gun,” on a deposit slip.

The suspect approached the victim teller and presented the demand note along with an empty bag, the FBI stated.

The victim teller complied with the demand and provided an undisclosed amount of money, according to the FBI.

The suspect then ran out of the bank and headed eastbound on Regency Drive, the FBI said.

The FBI confirmed no physical injuries were reported.

The suspect was described by the FBI as a middle-aged man who was approximately 5′9″ tall with a thin build.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the FBI:

Call Parma Police or the Cleveland Division of the FBI if you recognize this suspect or have any information on this robbery.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

The FBI said reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and protection of the suspect.

