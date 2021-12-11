2 Strong 4 Bullies
RTA bus involved in crash on Cleveland’s East Side; 4 sent to hospital

By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were taken to the hospital after an RTA bus was involved in a crash Saturday morning on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland EMS said emergency personnel took four people to MetroHealth.

One person is in critical condition and three others are stable, Cleveland EMS said.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the corners of E. 37th Street and Broadway Avenue.

A 19 News crew saw a smaller gray car being towed away from the crash scene.

19 News has reached out to Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority for more information; we’ve not yet heard back.

Cleveland police and RTA officials responded.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

