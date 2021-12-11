Secure your Christmas decorations; threat of strong winds could lead to power outages and damage

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) -Strong winds headed to Northeast Ohio Friday night into Saturday could potentially knock out power, topple trees and send anything unsecured flying through the air.

That’s why one Westlake couple is joining others in securing all of their outside Christmas decorations.

Robert and Nancy Engelman have 45 inflatables from Santa to snowmen in their yard. That’s why they plan to batten down the hatches on the home front so that inflatable Santa doesn’t feel uncontrollable wind gusts under his sleigh.

So, can this Christmas wonderland full of blow-up decorations filled with hot air stand up to the blustery fury of 40 to 50 mile per hour winds?

Robert Engelman tells 19 News, “I’ll pull the electric plugs and let the air out. There are about four plugs to pull, and they’ll all go down except for the ones against the house; usually, the winds don’t bother them.

Engelman says he realizes he must temporarily take the decorations down because strong winds he says will tear them apart, “They would bobble all over the place.”

The couple already took some precautions to secure the blow-ups in the yard when they initially set them up. Tying them down to stakes in the ground to make sure damaging winds won’t cause them to fly away and turn Santa’s playground over to the Grinch who stole Christmas.

The Westlake couple says they’ve never had a problem with the wind because they keep an eye on the sky and 19 Alert Day forecasts.

