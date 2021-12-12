$278,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana seized in Ashtabula

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula Police confirmed one of the largest drug busts in the city lead to investigators seizing about 20 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, and suspected marijuana.

Members of the Ashtabula Police Department Narcotics Investigative Unit, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Painesville office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Conneaut Police Department executed the search warrant in the 2100 block of Michigan Avenue on Dec. 6.

Lt. M. Palinkas said the search warrant was issued by Judge Laura DiGiacomo of the Ashtabula Municipal Court for an ongoing investigation.

According to Palinkas, the Michigan Avenue search lead investigators to seize the following:

approximately six pounds (2,748 grams) of suspected crystal methamphetamine

approximately 1.7 pounds (810 grams) of suspected cocaine

approximately 13 pounds (5,944 grams) of suspected marijuana

two firearms

digital scales

$2,690 in cash

Palinkas said the search conducted in the 1000 block of West 54th Street lead to investigators seizing the following:

approximately 130 grams of suspected marijuana

two additional firearms

digital scales

$2,474 in cash

The search warrant on Michigan Avenue lead to 34-year-old Ashia Shepherd of Ashtabula being taken into custody and to the Ashtabula City Jail, Palinkas confirmed.

Shepherd was arraigned in the Ashtabula Municipal Court on Dec. 7 and is in custody, Palinkas said.

According to Palinkas, several additional people of interest are being sought and indictments are expected.

The approximate street value of the seized narcotics is $145,000 in methamphetamine, $52,000 in marijuana, and $81,000 in cocaine, which totals out to $278,000, according to Palinkas.

Palinkas said this seizure is one of the largest single narcotics seizures ever made in Ashtabula.

The Ashtabula Police Department encourages anyone with information on illegal narcotics and crimes to call the tip-line at 440-992-7126.

