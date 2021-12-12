4 inmates given Narcan, 4 deputies and nurse exposed to substance at Summit County Jail

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A medical emergency at the Summit County Jail lead to Narcan being administered to four inmates while four deputies and one nurse were also taken to the hospital after showing signs of possible exposure to the substance, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

SCSO said deputies found a female inmate who appeared to be having a medical emergency at the Summit County Jail around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Jail medical staff responded and administered Narcan to the inmate before the Akron Fire Department took her to the hospital, according to SCSO said.

A short time later, Narcan was administered to three more female inmates who may have ingested the same substance before Akron Fire took them to the hospital too, SCSO said.

According to SCSO, four deputies and one nurse showed signs of possible exposure to the substance, so they were all taken to the hospital for treatment and observation.

SCSO said all four inmates, all four deputies, and the nurse have all been released from the hospital.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau processed the scene and is investigating the matter.

The location where the inmates were housed was cleaned and sanitized by staff, according to SCSO.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.