2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

4 inmates given Narcan, 4 deputies and nurse exposed to substance at Summit County Jail

Summit County Sheriff's Office file photo (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)
Summit County Sheriff's Office file photo (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)(Summit County Sheriff’s Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A medical emergency at the Summit County Jail lead to Narcan being administered to four inmates while four deputies and one nurse were also taken to the hospital after showing signs of possible exposure to the substance, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

SCSO said deputies found a female inmate who appeared to be having a medical emergency at the Summit County Jail around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Jail medical staff responded and administered Narcan to the inmate before the Akron Fire Department took her to the hospital, according to SCSO said.

A short time later, Narcan was administered to three more female inmates who may have ingested the same substance before Akron Fire took them to the hospital too, SCSO said.

According to SCSO, four deputies and one nurse showed signs of possible exposure to the substance, so they were all taken to the hospital for treatment and observation.

SCSO said all four inmates, all four deputies, and the nurse have all been released from the hospital.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau processed the scene and is investigating the matter.

The location where the inmates were housed was cleaned and sanitized by staff, according to SCSO.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

(Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
Man arrested in Plain Township for hoax weapon of mass destruction
$278,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana seized in Ashtabula
$278,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana seized in Ashtabula
How Northeast Ohio craft vendors survive during pandemic
How Northeast Ohio craft vendors survive during pandemic
Lake Metroparks Farmpark Country Lights
Country Lights canceled Saturday at Lake Metroparks Farmpark due to power outage