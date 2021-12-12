5 adults, 3 children injured in Cleveland apartment fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO)- A total of eight people were injured in an apartment fire on Cleveland’s West Side early Sunday morning.

Cleveland firefighters said the victims included five adults and three children.

The blaze began around 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. 54th Street.

All of the victims were transported to a local hospital.

According to firefighters, two of the children are in critical condition.

Firefighters said the multi-unit apartment building did not have working smoke alarms.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

