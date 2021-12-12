Country Lights canceled Saturday at Lake Metroparks Farmpark due to power outage

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s lights out for what was supposed to be a merry and bright evening at the Country Lights drive-thru at Lake Metroparks Farmpark.

But, it wasn’t the Grinch who pulled the plug on Saturday’s event...

Lake Metroparks Farmpark said a significant power outage is to blame.

Tickets for Dec. 11 will be honored at any remaining Country Lights night between 6-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 22.

Anyone who had a ticket for Dec. 11 who is not able to attend another evening will be eligible for a full refund.

This isn’t the only holiday light display that got canceled on Saturday.

Magic of Lights was also affected due to high winds that damaged the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

Destructive winds tore through Northeast Ohio on Saturday, leaving a path of downed trees and power lines in their wake as residents are left to clean up the damage to their homes.

Wind gusts close to 70 MPH have been recorded over Lake Erie near the Toledo area, while Cleveland Hopkins Airport recorded a gust of 59 MPH around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Over 69,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power at one point on Saturday afternoon, with 19,000 of those affected customers in Cuyahoga County alone.

