Final suspect arrested in East Cleveland torture, murder case

Hakeem Ali Shomo was arrested by police in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Hakeem Ali Shomo was arrested by police in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
By Jim Nelson and Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hakeem-Ali Shomo, the last of seven suspects wanted in the torture and killing of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer, was captured just after midnight Sunday by police in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Hakeem-Ali Shomo, 30, was the last of seven suspects accused in the case that remained on the loose.

Pointer’s body was found on Nov. 4 in the basement of a burned-out abandoned home in the 14500 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.

According to East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner, the assailants believed Pointer had information relative to a crime committed in Cleveland and they tortured her in an attempt to get this information.

Family members told 19 News the information was related to the murder of Aminjas Shomo, 19, in Slavic Village earlier this month.

Chief Gardner added Pointer was transported to several different locations before finally being killed on Savannah Avenue.

In November, four out of the seven suspects accused in Pointer’s torture and murder pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Portria Williams, Nathaniel Poke, Anthony Bryant and Brittany Smith were all indicted on the charges of aggravated murder and kidnapping.

Pointer’s family members said Smith and Polk were both trusted friends of the family.

