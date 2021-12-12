2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man arrested in Plain Township for hoax weapon of mass destruction

(Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A resident was arrested in Plain Township after posting concerning videos on social media that caused deputies to be alerted that he may have manufactured explosive devices, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Sheriff George T. Maier confirmed that deputies responded to a home in the 3400 block of 24th Street NW after getting a tip of suspicious activity at 4:17 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit, agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted an investigation into the suspicious social media posts, according to SCSO.

SCSO said the executed search warrant of that residence lead to the arrest of 58-year-old Joseph B. Rodd of Canton on the following charges:

  • 2 counts of aggravated menacing
  • 1 count inducing panic
  • 1 count unlawful use or possession of a hoax weapon of mass destruction

The sheriff’s office said deputies were assisted at the scene by the FBI, ATF, Canton SWAT, Canton Vice Unit, and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this case.

Call the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800 with any tips.

