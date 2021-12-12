More than 7,000 FirstEnergy customers remain without power after Saturday’s destructive winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reported a total of 7,893 customers were without power Sunday afternoon after damaging winds tore through Northeast Ohio Saturday.

FirstEnergy officials said at one point Saturday nearly 70,000 customers were without power.

Wind gusts close to 70 MPH have been recorded over Lake Erie near the Toledo area.

Cleveland Hopkins Airport recorded a gust of 59 MPH around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Here are the number of power outages in several Northeast Ohio counties as of 2 p.m. Sunday:

Ashtabula: 1,921

Cuyahoga: 649

Erie: 26

Geauga: 461

Lake: 1,675

Lorain: 43

Medina: 32

Portage: 840

Stark: 50

Summit: 962

