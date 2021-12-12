2 Strong 4 Bullies
More than 7,000 FirstEnergy customers remain without power after Saturday’s destructive winds

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reported a total of 7,893 customers were without power Sunday afternoon after damaging winds tore through Northeast Ohio Saturday.

FirstEnergy officials said at one point Saturday nearly 70,000 customers were without power.

Wind gusts close to 70 MPH have been recorded over Lake Erie near the Toledo area.

Cleveland Hopkins Airport recorded a gust of 59 MPH around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Here are the number of power outages in several Northeast Ohio counties as of 2 p.m. Sunday:

  • Ashtabula: 1,921
  • Cuyahoga: 649
  • Erie: 26
  • Geauga: 461
  • Lake: 1,675
  • Lorain: 43
  • Medina: 32
  • Portage: 840
  • Stark: 50
  • Summit: 962

[ Click here to see the FirstEnergy Storm Center outage map and estimated restoration time for your area ]

