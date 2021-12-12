2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Another warm-up on the way

By Jon Loufman
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll be treated to sunshine, blue skies and breezy southwest winds today as highs head for the mid 40s.

Clear skies will allow tonight’s lows to drop into the low to mid 30s. Sunshine returns on Monday along with highs approaching 50.

Tuesday’s weather will feature partly cloudy skies and high temperature topping 50.

We’ll see the mercury continue to rise to highs a couple of degrees on either side of 60 on both Wednesday and Thursday.

