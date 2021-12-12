2 Strong 4 Bullies
Red Cross workers, volunteers from Northeast Ohio helping tornado victims

American Red Cross. (PRNewsfoto/American Red Cross)
American Red Cross. (PRNewsfoto/American Red Cross)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Red Cross officials announced Sunday they are beginning large relief efforts for residents in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri after the “most devastating tornado outbreaks in years.”

Workers and volunteers are Northeast Ohio are being recruited to deploy to the affected area.

In addition, Red Cross officials said two Emergency Response Vehicles from the Northern Ohio Region will be dispatched, each with a two-person crew.

Those crews will deliver food, water, clean-up kits and other supplies.

As of Saturday evening, emergency shelters were already open in Kentucky and Tennessee.

“With such widespread damage, we know families will need support for weeks to come and the Red Cross will be there for as long as we are needed,” said Red Cross officials.

Red Cross officials added blood donations are needed. Click here to make an appointment or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

