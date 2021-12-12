2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shooting in Downtown Cleveland Sunday afternoon during Browns game

(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officials said a Cleveland police officer shot a man downtown Sunday afternoon who was waving a gun around and refused to put down the weapon.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at East 12th Street and Superior Avenue during the Cleveland Browns game.

EMS was called to the scene to transport the shooting victim to a local hospital.

At this time there is no word on the victim’s condition or name.

The officer was not injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

