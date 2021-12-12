Shooting in Downtown Cleveland Sunday afternoon during Browns game
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officials said a Cleveland police officer shot a man downtown Sunday afternoon who was waving a gun around and refused to put down the weapon.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at East 12th Street and Superior Avenue during the Cleveland Browns game.
EMS was called to the scene to transport the shooting victim to a local hospital.
At this time there is no word on the victim’s condition or name.
The officer was not injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
