2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 children die in Cleveland house fire from their injuries

Fire happened early Sunday morning
(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO)- According to a Cleveland Fire Department official, two of the three children injured in a West 54th Street house fire early Sunday morning have died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified one of the victims as Myla Leary, 9.

Cleveland firefighters said five adults and one other child remain hospitalized with injuries suffered in the fire.

The blaze began around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of W. 54th Street.

“Firefighters did an aggressive job to find them in the third-floor attic and they had to remove them and hand them down to firefighters on the ladders on the outside,” said Angelo Calvillo, Chief, Cleveland Fire Department.

Firefighters said the multi-unit building did not have working smoke alarms.

Fire officials plan to canvas the neighborhood to remind people.

“Smoke alarms will save your lives. You have to have working smoke alarms and have an escape plan to make sure you get out to protect yourself and your families. Once again smoke alarms and prayers for this family today,” said Chief Calvillo.

The cause of the blaze was electrical, according to firefighters.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
2 children die in Cleveland house fire from their injuries
Phil Savelli (Source: Highland Heights police)
Mentor man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend’s puppy by submerging dog underwater, freezing it
(Source: WOIO)
Man fatally shot by Cleveland police downtown Sunday identified
2 men dead, 1 woman critical after shooting in Tuscarawas County