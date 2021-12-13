2 children die in Cleveland house fire from their injuries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO)- According to a Cleveland Fire Department official, two of the three children injured in a West 54th Street house fire early Sunday morning have died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified one of the victims as Myla Leary, 9.

Cleveland firefighters said five adults and one other child remain hospitalized with injuries suffered in the fire.

The blaze began around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of W. 54th Street.

“Firefighters did an aggressive job to find them in the third-floor attic and they had to remove them and hand them down to firefighters on the ladders on the outside,” said Angelo Calvillo, Chief, Cleveland Fire Department.

Firefighters said the multi-unit building did not have working smoke alarms.

Fire officials plan to canvas the neighborhood to remind people.

“Smoke alarms will save your lives. You have to have working smoke alarms and have an escape plan to make sure you get out to protect yourself and your families. Once again smoke alarms and prayers for this family today,” said Chief Calvillo.

The cause of the blaze was electrical, according to firefighters.

