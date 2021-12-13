2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 children die in Cleveland house fire from their injuries

Fire happened early Sunday morning
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO)- According to a Cleveland Fire Department official, two of the three children injured in a West 54th house fire have died.

A total of eight people were injured in the fire on Cleveland’s West Side early Sunday morning.

Cleveland firefighters said the victims are five adults and three children, including a set of twins.

The fire began around 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. 54th Street.

All of the victims were transported to a local hospital.

“Firefighters did an aggressive job to find them in the third-floor attic and they had to remove them and hand them down to firefighters on the ladders on the outside,” said Angelo Calvillo, Chief, Cleveland Fire Department.

Firefighters said the multi-unit building did not have working smoke alarms.

Fire officials plan to canvas the neighborhood to remind people.

“Smoke alarms will save your lives. You have to have working smoke alarms and have an escape plan to make sure you get out to protect yourself and your families. Once again smoke alarms and prayers for this family today,” said Calvillo.

The cause of the blaze was electrical, according to firefighters.

