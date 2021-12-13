2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men dead, 1 woman critical after shooting in Tuscarawas County

(WRDW)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman were found shot inside a home in Mill Township Sunday evening.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene and the woman is currently in critical condition at Aultman Hospital, said Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

According to Sheriff Campbell, the victims are a husband and wife and the wife’s father.

Sheriff Campbell said the female victim called 911 from inside a home in the 3300 block of Eastport Road S.E. around 11:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said the female was in distress and they heard what sounded like gunshots in the background.

When deputies arrived they said they looked through a window in a door and could see the woman lying on the floor.

Deputies broke into the home and EMS immediately rendered first aid, before transporting her to to a local hospital.

No names are being released at this time and Sheriff Campbell said the incident remains under investigation, but it appears to be a murder (potentially double murder)-suicide.

Sheriff Campbell added one handgun was removed from the home.

The couple’s two dogs were not injured.

