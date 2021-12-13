22-year-old will be up for parole after 18 years in prison in connection to 2 murders in Summit County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Akron man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to the July 2020 murders of two people in Summit County.

The county’s prosecutor said Dylan Brown will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years of his life sentence from pleading guilty to a murder charge with a gun specification.

According to investigators, the Akron Fire Department was dispatched to a house on Brown Street for reports of a burning home. First responders found the bodies of Melinda Pointer and Justin Walker inside the home.

The Summit County Medical Examiner ruled that both Pointer and Walker were shot to death before the home was set on fire with the two inside.

Detectives from the Akron Police Department connected Brown and four others to the deaths of Pointer and Walker. They were identified as:

Steven Hayes

Gia Hernandez

Robert Boyer

Kiannia Buckley

Dylan Brown

Buckley pleaded guilty in November 2021 to burglary in connection to the case. She was sentenced to three years of probation and six months on house arrest for the burglary charge and an unrelated grand theft conviction.

Hayes’ trial is expected to begin in June 2022 while dates for Hernandez and Boyer have not yet been scheduled.

