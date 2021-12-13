Bath and Body Works manager pepper-sprayed during robbery, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and two women stole over $1000.00 in merchandise from the Bath and Body Works store in the 400 block of Howe Road Sunday afternoon, according to Akron police.

Akron police said the four suspects walked into the store around 5:50 p.m.

Store employees told officers the men immediately began distracting the employees while the women began grabbing merchandise.

As they were running out of the store, one of the men pepper-sprayed the manager standing by the front door, said Akron police.

At this time, there is no good description of the Black female suspects.

One Black male suspect is described as about 6′5″ tall, wearing gray sweat pants and a black sweatshirt with pink puffs on the sleeves.

The second Black male was wearing black yoga style pants, a green jacket, black shoes and had multiple nose and ear piercings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

