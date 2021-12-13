Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in Downtown Cleveland Sunday at East 12th and Superior Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to C.P.P.A President Jeff Follmer, two on-duty Cleveland police officers shot and killed a man downtown Sunday afternoon who was shooting a gun.

Police got a call from an off-duty officer and citizens around 3:30 pm for a man shooting a gun at East 12th and Superior Avenue.

Follmer said the officers approached the suspect and told him to put the gun down, which he complied with, but he then picked the gun back up and started shooting at officers; the officers returned fire, striking the man.

EMS was called to the scene to transport the shooting victim to a local hospital, where he died.

Follmer believed the man was in his 20′s

No officers were not injured.

The shooting investigation will be handled by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s office.

The intersection of East 12th and Superior Avenue is closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.